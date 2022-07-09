András Törőcsik, the Legend of Újpest and the Hungarian National Football Team, Has Died

András Törőcsik, football player of Újpest Dózsa, 45-time Hungarian national team player, died at the age of 67. The family confirmed the information of Nemzeti Sport.

According to the newspaper, Törőcsik – nicknamed Törő by the fans – died on Saturday in the Honvédkórház, as a result of pneumonia.

András Törőcsik was born in Budapest on May 1st, 1955. He played in 45 matches for the Hungarian national team between 1976 and 1984, scoring 12 goals. He participated in the 1978 and 1982 World Championships. Törőcsik started in BVSC, from there he moved to Újpesti Dózsa, where he scored 69 goals in 236 games between 1974-1985. He then spent one season with the French Montpellier team, after which he was also a player for Volán SC and MTK-VM. With the purple and whites, he won three league titles (1974-1975, 1977-1978, 1978-1979) and three Hungarian Cups (1975, 1982, 1983).

Photo: Újpest FC