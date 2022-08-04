Covid is spreading among the handball players in Debrecen, their Friday match will be canceled

More players and crew members tested positive for Covid, so the management of the two teams decided to cancel the practice match scheduled for Friday between DVSC SCHAEFFLER and Ferencváros.

The club’s website informed that some players tested positive for Covid last week at the training camp in Balatonboglár, so since then they have been checking the training participants daily. As more players and staff members tested positive, the decision was made to cancel the warm-up match against Fradi scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, the course of the infection is mild for everyone, so the handball players can continue to work after the appropriate tests have been completed.

Due to the missed match, fans will not be able to buy tickets on the spot, so the start of personal ticket purchases will be brought forward. From next Monday (August 8), fans can renew or buy their season tickets at the DVSC Handball Shop in the Hódos Imre Sports Hall (in the place of the old ticket office) every weekday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

debreceninap.hu