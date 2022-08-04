A Moldovan man was arrested at Biharkeresztes because of a false driving license

Bácsi Éva

A Moldovan man attempted to cross the border with a forged driver’s license on August 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. He applied to leave at the border crossing in Ártánd when it turned out during the inspection that the document was fake, police.hu published.

During the inspection, it was established that the driver’s license he handed over was not original, so he was produced and handed over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department. Proceedings were initiated against him on suspicion of forgery of public documents.

