DVSC signed Peter Olawale from Nigeria. According to the club’s statement, the 20-year-old, 185-centimeter-tall forward is a member of Nigeria’s U20 national team. He played against Australia and the Netherlands at the 2019 U17 World Cup, and also scored a goal against the Australians.

Peter Olawale came to Debrecen from the Israeli second division team Hapoel Raanana, where he scored 16 goals and 2 assists in 44 matches.

debreceninap.hu