Can the rain wash away the Flower Carnival in Debrecen? This is what the forecast shows now

The cold front is approaching us unstoppably, which – if everything goes well – can significantly reduce the drought situation and at least partially make up for the lack of precipitation this summer. But should we worry about getting soaked to the skin like the Flower Carnival in 2015?

According to the forecasts, up to 50 millimeters of rain may fall in the vicinity of Debrecen following the cold front arriving at the weekend and settling in the Carpathian basin for several days. Well, what should those who want to follow the events of the 2022 Flower Carnival live expect?

For now, it looks like there is no need to prepare for heavy showers on Saturday, August 20.

At that time, a lot of sunshine is expected in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, although scattered thunderstorms are expected. However, the best of it will not reach the Debrecen area until Sunday. On August 21, showers and thunderstorms can already be expected in many places in the east.

The precipitation forecast of Időkép shows a rather lavish picture, nearly 50 millimeters of rain are forecast in 5 days:

The meteorological service also monitors the atmosphere with extra probes.

In the coming days, the National Meteorological Service will launch extra probes to map the atmosphere more precisely and thoroughly, to help those preparing for the weekend holiday programs.

On Thursday, the meteorological service wrote on its Facebook page that the weather situation will not make life easier for meteorologists, event organizers, or program planners these days. On the one hand, there will be a cold vortex in the region of the country, which – as they put it – “in itself means enough uncertainty”. In addition, a front system complicates the situation.

For now, it can be seen that “the air condition will be more unstable”, the chance of repeated showers and thunderstorms is increasing, and even more violent thunderstorms may develop – the meteorological service explained.

