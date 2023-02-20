Miklós Lendvai, 23-Time International Football Player, Has Died at 48

Sport
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Miklós Lendvai, 23-Time International Football Player, Has Died at 48

Miklós Lendvai, a former 23-time Hungarian national team football player, has died at the age of 48, Nemzeti Sport has reported.

The news of the former player’s death was also announced by the mayor of Zalaegerszeg on his Facebook page.

During his career, Miklós Lendvai was a football player in Ferencváros, Bordeaux, Lugano and Charlaeroi teams, among others, but he spent the beginning and end of his career in ZTE, as well as a significant part of his coaching career.

The cause of his death has not yet been announced.


debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Nigerian and Turkish-German players have been confirmed by Loki, Kevin Varga is also training with the team

Bácsi Éva

Miklós Lendvai, 23-Time International Football Player, Has Died at 48

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Varga Kevin returned to Loki

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *