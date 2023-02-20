Miklós Lendvai, 23-Time International Football Player, Has Died at 48

Miklós Lendvai, a former 23-time Hungarian national team football player, has died at the age of 48, Nemzeti Sport has reported.

The news of the former player’s death was also announced by the mayor of Zalaegerszeg on his Facebook page.

During his career, Miklós Lendvai was a football player in Ferencváros, Bordeaux, Lugano and Charlaeroi teams, among others, but he spent the beginning and end of his career in ZTE, as well as a significant part of his coaching career.

The cause of his death has not yet been announced.





debreceninap.hu