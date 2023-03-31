Hungarian Muaythai competitors wrote history in Turkey

The Hungarian youth and U23 Muaythai national team returned home from the European Championship held in Turkey with twenty medals and three European champions. The young people finished the championship successfully, as they managed to bring home three gold medals, six silver medals and eleven bronze medals. This is the first time Hungary has reached third place in the medal table.

The Hungarian Muaythai Association traveled with a delegation of 32 people to the European Championship in Turkey, with the youth and U23 teams of the national team. The country can be proud of the young athletes, as they finished the matches extremely successfully, in total they managed to collect three gold medals, five silver medals, and six bronze medals. With the results, they managed to fight their way up to third place in the overall medal table, thereby writing history in the life of Hungarian Muaythai.

István Hajós, a member of the board of the Hungarian Muaythai Association, and head of economics and communication is also extremely proud of the team’s successes

“I think that achieving such success in this strong field is a huge achievement. All the hard work invested has finally paid off, and I am proud that both the under-18 age group and the U23 team performed so well, I congratulate everyone. The next competitions are coming, but now we are basking in the joy”

– said the economic and communications manager.

The U23 national team’s next stop is the World Championship in Bangkok in May, followed by the European Cup and then the Youth World Championship. One of the gold medalists was 15-year-old László Nyári, who told us about how he experienced the preparation and the victory.

“During the preparation period, I trained a lot, 7-10 times a week, but luckily I didn’t get injured in the process. I am very happy at the moment, in fact, I feel that I could not be happier”

– said gold medalist László Nyári.

The champion also revealed what his next goal is in his sports career.

“I want to participate in many, many competitions to gain experience in the coming years, and my main goal is to become a professional world champion”

– László added.

Starting in the U23 category, Bálint Ladover is no stranger to the world of racing, since in addition to the European Championship gold medal he just won, he already has a World Championship title. Bálint entered the world of Muay Thai combat sports in 2015, and since then his career has been soaring.

“These results mean a lot to me, positive feedback that the hard work I put in every day is worth it. And I feel that Muaythai will forever be an important part of my life, now as an elite athlete, but in the future even as a coach”

– said world champion and European champion Bálint Ladover, who revealed that his main goal is to get to the Olympics.

To fight for the country at the age of 13

The competition team also includes very young competitors, for whom this championship was the first serious competition in their lives. The 13-year-old silver medal winner Henrietta Hordós talked about how it felt to participate in the European Championships at such a young age.

“During the whole championship, I felt like I was fighting for my country”

– said Henrietta, who could claim the Hungarian championship title in 2021.

The team did not have an easy task this year, in fact, Balázs Nagy, the captain of the youth national team, said that there were difficulties before the competition

“This year, we managed to compete in the championship with a larger squad and an extremely cohesive team. There was a little difficulty because several team members got sick right before the competition, and although they managed to finish in the end, I still think that there are still one or two gold medals left in the team. The field was very strong, and we still have to get used to this new atmosphere with the young people, but I am proud of everyone.”

– Balázs Nagy said.

The team captain also revealed that they are planning two training camps this summer, one of which they would like to implement at the international level. The youth team will compete again at the World Championship in September, which will also be held in Turkey.

Hungarian Muaythai Association / Debreceni Nap