Katinka Hosszú is Expecting Her First Child

Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Katinka Hosszú is expecting a child. The 33-year-old champion announced in a short video on her Instagram page on Thursday that she is going to be a mother.

Hosszú appeared the Hungarian adult field in 2004, and achieved her first major success in 2009 at the World Championships in Rome, where she triumphed in the 400-meter medley. As the peak of the most successful period of her career, she won three golds and one silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics: she won the 200m and 400m medley, with a world record that has been in place ever since, and she was unbeaten in the 100m backstroke, while she came second in the 200m backstroke.

During her career, she won nine large pool world championships and 15 European championships. In her last competition so far, at the European Championships in Rome, she won a bronze medal as a member of the 4×200 meter relay, which was her 97th medal in world competitions (Olympics, World Cup, European Championships).



MTI