Debrecen to host Figure Skating and Ice Dancing Junior World Championships 2025

Debrecen is set to welcome the world’s top young talents in figure skating and ice dancing as it hosts the prestigious World Junior Figure Skating and Ice Dancing Championships 2025. This exciting event will take place from February 25 to March 1 at the state-of-the-art Főnix Arena, marking the second time the city has hosted this globally renowned competition. The first was in 2016, when the performances captivated audiences and showcased the incredible skills of the athletes.

The ISU World Junior Figure Skating and Ice Dancing Championships is an annual competition organized by the International Skating Union (ISU). This premier event invites figure skaters from around the world, within a designated age group, to compete for the coveted title of World Junior Champion.

As one of the four annual ISU Figure Skating Championships, this competition is considered the pinnacle for junior athletes. Over the course of the event, medals will be awarded in four categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs figure skating, and ice dancing. Each category includes two segments: a short program or rhythmic dance and a round dance.

Debrecen’s Főnix Arena provides the perfect stage for this spectacular display of athleticism and artistry. Fans can look forward to witnessing the next generation of skating stars as they compete for glory on the ice.

For program details and ticket information, click HERE.

(visitdebrecen)

Photo: Figure Skating and Ice Dancing Junior World Championships websie.