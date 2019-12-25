Nelson Mandela World Human Rights Moot Court Competition for Students Worldwide

Submit your online application before 15 April 2020.

The Nelson Mandela World Human Rights Moot Court Competition is an international human rights law moot court competition. In 2009 the Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, University of Pretoria, in collaboration with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Regional Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Southern Africa (ROSA)), organised the inaugural World Human Rights Moot Court Competition. Participation in the Competition is open to students from all universities in the world. The Competition involves a written phase after which teams are selected for the oral phase.

Teams argue a hypothetical case on issues of international human rights law, as if they were before a world Human Rights Court, on the basis of the International Bill of Human Rights and other applicable (such as regional) human rights instruments. The Competition takes place annually around 18 July, which is Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

More information and application form: https://www.chr.up.ac.za/worldmoot