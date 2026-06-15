University of Debrecen seeks public input on major renewal of iconic University Square

The University of Debrecen has unveiled ambitious plans to transform University Square, the historic park in front of its Main Building, and is now inviting students, staff, residents and visitors to help shape the final design through an online survey.

The project follows an agreement between the city and the university under which the lower park area officially came under the university’s management on June 1, 2026. Although the formal handover took place this month, the institution has already been carrying out maintenance work in recent months and is preparing for a multi-phase redevelopment programme expected to continue until 2029.

The renewal plans, based on a concept developed by city chief landscape architect András Kuhn, aim to create a more vibrant and accessible public space while preserving the historic character of one of Debrecen’s most recognisable landmarks.

According to the plans, pathways and surfaces will be renewed, while new extended stairways and seating steps will strengthen the connection between the Main Building and the park below. The redesign will make movement easier for pedestrians as well as people using wheelchairs, strollers and bicycles.

The park’s vegetation will also be refreshed. New perennial and seasonal flower beds will be planted, while the yew trees surrounding the fountain basin will be relocated to protect them from damage caused by chlorinated water. Additional paths, custom-designed benches and ground-cover plants are planned within the hornbeam hedge sections, creating more comfortable and shaded resting areas.

One of the most striking elements of the project will be the modernisation of the fountain. The new system will feature updated technical equipment and a redesigned water display that complements the architecture of the university’s Main Building. The basin itself could also be enhanced with a shallow, walkable layer of water, making the space more interactive for visitors.

The statues of prominent Protestant reformers surrounding the fountain will also be restored as part of the redevelopment.

The first phase of construction is expected to begin later this summer, while the entire project could be completed by April 2029. In the meantime, the existing fountain is scheduled to resume operation around June 20.

The plans have already generated significant public interest and sparked lively discussion among residents and members of the university community. In response, the University of Debrecen has launched an online questionnaire to gather statistically meaningful feedback before finalising the project.

University leaders emphasise that the renovation is not intended to radically transform the area but rather to refresh and modernise it ahead of an important milestone: both the Main Building and the park will celebrate their 100th anniversary in six years.

The university notes that the redevelopment is subject to strict heritage protection regulations because the area is part of a protected historic environment. As a result, the original French-style garden concept must be preserved. The symmetrical layout, trimmed hedges, formal pathways, fountain and ornamental features will remain defining elements of the park. New buildings, dense tree planting or structures that would obstruct the iconic view of the Main Building from University Avenue are not permitted.

Officials also stress that the amount of green space cannot be reduced and that the project will avoid extensive concrete surfaces. Instead, permeable natural stone materials are planned for most walking areas.

The redevelopment is being designed so that different sections of the square can remain accessible while work is carried out in phases. Much of the landscaping work will be undertaken by the university’s own specialists, helping to keep costs under control.

University Chancellor Zoltán Bács said the goal is to create a lively community park where people enjoy spending time studying, meeting friends or relaxing. The renewed square could also host temporary exhibitions and larger science-related public events in the future.

The more than 33,000-square-metre University Square was established in the 1930s as part of the construction of the University of Debrecen campus. Today it remains one of the city’s most important historic gardens and a central gathering place for students, residents and visitors alike. Through the newly launched survey, the university hopes the community will play a direct role in shaping its next century.

(unideb.hu)