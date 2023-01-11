The memory of a world-famous mechanical engineer is preserved in Debrecen

University
Bácsi Éva

The Faculty of Technology of the University of Debrecen, the Mechanical Science Association, the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Engineers, Hajdú Gabona Zrt., and the Mechanical Department of the Hungarian Chamber of Engineers held a commemoration at the monument of the world-famous mechanical engineer Imre Pekár in Debrecen.
The event was held in front of the Füredi út shopping center on the occasion of the 184th anniversary of the birth of the inventor, mill technologist, and economic writer closely related to the town of Cívis.

The commemoration ended with a wreath-laying ceremony.

 

unideb.hu

