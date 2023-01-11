A woman from Kaba stole more than 1,600 cubic meters of natural gas

The Püspökladany District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of theft against the woman who stole gas with a meter installed in place of her gas meter.



According to the indictment, the gas meter and pressure regulator were permanently dismantled at the offender’s residence in Kaba in January 2021 due to an outstanding invoice. After that, the accused, together with an unknown person, removed the gas meter and pressure regulator located on the uninhabited property in their street and belonging to the gas supplier, which he installed in his own home.

With the illegal equipment, the woman stole more than 1,600 cubic meters of natural gas, worth more than HUF 177,000, without the service provider’s knowledge.

The damage suffered by the gas supplier was not compensated, the victim requested compensation for his damage during the investigation carried out by the Püspökladany Police Department.

The Püspökladányi District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant, who confessed to the crime, for the offense of petty theft at the Püspökladányi District Court. In its indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a community service sentence on the defendant and oblige him to compensate the victim for the damage caused.

