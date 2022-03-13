Man Hit and Killed By Train in Hajdúszoboszló

The tragedy happened at a train station in Hajdúszoboszló early Saturday night.

According to the announcement, a 51-year-old man died in the accident.

On the social media page of Mávinform it was written that a high-speed train from Nyíregyháza to the Nyugati railway station hot and killed a person. During the site investigation, trains could only run on one track between Hajdúszoboszló and Ebes.



The National Disaster Management Directorate said on its website that about two hundred passengers had to get off the train due to the accident.

