Kosher cuisine and Jewish gastronomy in focus at live cooking demo at the 10th Debrecen Gourmet Festival

At the 10th edition of the Debrecen Gourmet Festival, Sunday’s program featured a special culinary experience that combined cooking, storytelling, and cultural education. The session titled “On kosher dietary laws and Jewish gastronomy – Cooking demonstration with tasting” was led by food ethnographer and essayist Zsolt Heller, who guided the audience through the traditions, rules, and flavors of Jewish cuisine while preparing several emblematic dishes.

The interactive event was more than a simple cooking show: it offered visitors insight into the cultural and religious background of kosher food preparation, while also allowing them to taste the finished dishes on site.

Shakshuka, cholent, and Jewish-style eggs on the menu

During the demonstration, Heller prepared three key dishes that represent different aspects of Jewish culinary tradition.

One of the highlights was shakshuka, a North African–origin dish that has become widely popular in Israeli and broader Jewish cuisine. The dish, made with a rich tomato base, peppers, onions, spices, and eggs poached directly in the sauce, was presented as a versatile, seasonal meal that can easily be adapted in home kitchens. Fresh parsley was added at the end to enhance both flavor and presentation.

Another central dish was cholent, a traditional slow-cooked Sabbath stew. Heller emphasized its long cooking time—often four to six hours or more—and its regional variations across Jewish communities. The dish typically includes beans, grains, and meat, and is designed to be prepared before the Sabbath and left to cook slowly overnight. The version presented at the festival reflected this heritage while also highlighting how recipes differ between families and regions.

Alongside these, the audience was introduced to variations of Jewish-style eggs, a simple yet culturally significant dish. Traditionally prepared with hard-boiled eggs mashed and mixed with fat and onions, the dish also appears in different regional interpretations across Jewish communities.

Kosher principles and cultural context

Beyond cooking, the session placed strong emphasis on the rules of kashrut, the Jewish dietary laws that determine which foods are permitted and how they must be prepared.

Heller explained that kosher food is not defined only by ingredients, but also by strict rules of handling, processing, and supervision. These include the separation of certain food types, ritual preparation methods, and in some cases, rabbinical oversight during production.

He also highlighted how kosher regulations extend into modern food industries, influencing everything from wine production to large-scale manufacturing processes. The discussion touched on the symbolic meaning of food within Jewish tradition, particularly the role of ritual purity and dietary discipline.