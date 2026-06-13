Szender Kert combines themed gastronomy and farm-to-table dining near Debrecen

Just a short drive from Debrecen, in the village of Ebes, Szender Kert, founded and run by Szendrei Bence and Szendrei Eszter, is redefining rural hospitality by combining gastronomy, storytelling, and a strong farm-to-table philosophy. The family-run farm is both an agricultural space and a creative culinary workshop, where food is not only prepared and served, but also becomes part of a wider narrative experience.

A place where food tells stories

On selected weekends, Szender Kert (Szender Garden) transforms into a themed gastro destination. Guests are not simply dining – they are entering a curated world built around a specific concept. These themes can range from regional cuisines such as the Mediterranean or Tuscany to imaginative storytelling universes inspired by fantasy literature, including Tolkien’s Shire or the magical world of Harry Potter.

Every detail of the experience is carefully designed. The atmosphere of the garden, the lighting, music, table settings, and even the scents are aligned with the chosen theme. The goal is to create a feeling of escape from everyday life, where each visit becomes a kind of “culinary journey” through a different world.

Farm, kitchen and philosophy in one system

Behind the experience stands a clear and consistent philosophy: Szender Kert works with its own ingredients, grown and raised on-site. The farm produces a wide range of vegetables and is especially known for its microgreens, while also keeping carefully selected chicken breeds in Ebes.

This close connection between land and kitchen shapes everything they serve. Ingredients are used in their entirety – not only the prime cuts, but also bones and less conventional parts – reflecting a zero-waste, resource-conscious approach. At the same time, the kitchen experiments with international styles while maintaining a natural, clean, and seasonal identity.

Gourmet Festival appearance: American-inspired menu from the farm

At this year’s Gourmet Festival by the lake, Szender Kert presented a fully American-themed menu built around their signature products and farm-raised poultry.

“We produce and prepare our own food using ingredients that we also grow ourselves,” said Szendrei Bence, co-founder of the garden. “For this special event, we created a chicken-focused menu. We raise special breeds of chickens in Ebes, and our concept is to use the whole animal.”

The menu reflected this approach in multiple ways. A chicken and corn chowder was prepared using chicken bones, vegetables from their garden, and enriched with heart and other inner parts of the chicken. The main course featured grilled chicken breast, marinated in Cajun spices and served on skewers.

Side dishes highlighted their own production as well: a microgreen salad, roasted sweet potatoes, and marinated apples. The garden is particularly known for its microgreens, which play a central role in their cuisine. Even dessert followed the same philosophy of self-sufficiency, with a cheesecake served in a glass and topped with homemade strawberry jam.

From countryside life to city guests

Beyond the festival, Szender Kert sees itself as a bridge between rural production and urban visitors. The farm regularly welcomes guests from Debrecen and beyond, offering them a chance to experience countryside life first-hand.

“We expect that more people will get to know us,” Szendrei Bence explained. “We are a small family farm outside the city, and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors from the city. We want them to see our garden, how we raise our animals, how we grow our food, and how we prepare everything.”

Located just around 15 minutes from Debrecen, the farm is easily accessible, making it a close yet immersive escape from the city.

When asked about his favourite dish, Bence added simply: “I don’t really have a favourite. My favourite is always what I’m preparing at the moment.”

Interview with Szendrei Bence: