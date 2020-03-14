Latest update about COVID-19 by ESN Debrecen

Dear exchange students,

In the following update, we would like to draw your attention to the most important information, regulations and suggestions formulated in accordance with the measures taken by the Hungarian Government in response to the epidemiological situation, regarding the University of Debrecen. As volunteers, we are not only responsible for ourselves, but also for the students that we represent, therefore we would like you to take your time to read this message.

Information regarding the study period

Study break for 12th and 13th March 2020.

On these days the already announced exams may be held.

Early Spring Break between 16th and 20th March 2020

Online teaching/distance learning from 23rd March 2020 until further notice all higher education institutions.

Library loaning and online services are going to be available, however, reading rooms are going to be closed.

The Main Building’s opening hours are going to be the same, so students can use the library loaning service. Studying alone/in small groups in the building is forbidden.

The documents’ expiry dates are going to be extended until the state of emergency. The Student Service Centre and the Registrar’s Office are available via e-mail.

Restrictions for social life

Please stay at home as much as possible.

Do not make any trips within or outside of Hungary. International students can stay in their dormitories, however, it is not possible to accept any guests.

Try to avoid social gatherings, do not organize house/room parties, do not hang out in bars/clubs.

Avoid using public transport, walk or ride a bike instead. Important notice: bus tickets cannot be purchased from the drivers in the following period. Buy them from the ticket offices/machines/post offices.

Basic recommendations for hygiene

Wash hands thoroughly and frequently with warm water and soap. Use hand disinfectant. (You may find them in pharmacies.) Limit greeting forms associated with direct contact (handshake, kiss, etc.). Do not rub your eyes or touch your face. Use a tissue if you cough or sneeze. Practice cough hygiene rules. Dispose of the used tissue in the bin. Disinfect commonly used items (smartphone, computer keyboards, door handles, etc.). Ventilate as often as possible. Avoid crowds as much as possible during transportation and your free time.

In case you notice symptoms such as:

High fever of over 38 degrees Celsius

Cough

Sore throat

Shortness of breath and/or difficulty breathing

Muscle and/or joint pain,

please STAY AT HOME. According to the current procedure, you must CALL the following numbers:

During weekdays, between 08:00h to 16:00h:

Telephone number: +36 30 227-86-04

(MD’s of Coordinating Center for International Education, University of Debrecen)

In any other time, or in case the previous phone number is not available:

Telephone number: +36 52-511-866

(Dept. of Infectology, Kenézy Hospital, University of Debrecen).

Our recommendations

With a lot of uncertainty around, please try to keep rumors as low as possible. When in doubt, always contact us or the International Relations Office first.

Take time for things you did not have time for before – read some books, keep a journal, start a blog, watch movies/series, play computer games. It might be time to improve your language skills with some online materials.

Stay in touch with your family and friends from home. They might be anxious about you and this situation, make sure you update them regularly.

We are going to come up with some games and challenges for you on our social media channels, make sure to follow ESN Debrecen on Facebook and Instagram!

In times like these, we must act without panic. Try to grab some fresh air, go for a walk in less crowded places, such as the Great Forest area or in the Botanical Garden of the university. Ventilate your room more often. Ride a bike, meditate or relax, whatever you prefer.

Last but not least, we hope you know that the members and the buddies of ESN Debrecen are always there for you.

All the advice mentioned above were made for your safety, please be a responsible adult and follow the instructions shared by us and the university. We are positive that, with your efficient help and attitude, we will overcome this situation.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Take care,

ESN Debrecen Team