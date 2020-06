The Bálványos Summer University and Student Camp in Băile Tușnad (Tusnádfürdő), in central Romania, looks set to be cancelled this year amid the situation around the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to reports by commercial HírTV.

The event, which traditionally features a keynote address by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, is next expected to be organised in 2021, HírTV’s website said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay