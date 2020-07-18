Major Progress In The RUR Ranking List

The University of Debrecen has moved up more than 200 positions in the RUR 2020 Natural Sciences ranking list. As the best Hungarian university, UD is now among the first 300 higher education institutions. The organisation evaluates 711 universities around the world every year.

From the 519th place achieved last year, UD moved up to the 277th position in the natural sciences ranking list of the Round University Ranking (RUR), a Moscow-based independent organisation. With this result, UD has proved to be the best among Hungarian universities, followed by the Eötvös Loránd University (364), the Central European University (452), and the University of Szeged (490).

RUR evaluates the 711 best universities in the world based on a total score and by science areas, in 4 categories: teaching (40%), research (40%), international diversity (10%), and financial sustainability (10%). UD has achieved its best results in the categories of teaching(200) and research (230).

The list is headed by three US universities: Stanford University, Princeton University, and California Institute of Technology (Caltech). The complete list is available at the RUR website.

unideb.hu