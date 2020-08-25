3rd Polish-Hungarian Summer University Opens in Krasiczyn

The Waclaw Felczak Institute of Polish-Hungarian Cooperation opened its third summer university in Krasiczyn, in southern Poland, on Monday.

As part of the five-day event, some 200 Polish and Hungarian students will get to attend podium discussions, debates and book presentations on Polish and Hungarian history and culture. Speakers will include Polish and Hungarian academics, politicians and authors, among others.

In order to comply with physical distancing rules implemented because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, presentations this year will be held in the garden of the Krasiczyn Castle.

