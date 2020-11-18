Virtual Exhibitions at the University of Debrecen

Two new exhibitions have opened at the University of Debrecen. They can be visited not only in person, but virtually, too.
Date: Until 27th November, 2020
Venue: DOTE Gallery (98. Nagyerdei Blvd.)
Program: A new exhibition presenting the artworks of a local painter Bálint Katona who turns 70 this year.
Virual exhibition: https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/648390735833408
Date: Until 27th November, 2020
Venue: Life Science Gallery (1. Egyetem square – behind the main building)
Program: XII. University Art Display.
Virtual exhibition: https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/660123844587649