Virtual Exhibitions at the University of Debrecen

Two new exhibitions have opened at the University of Debrecen. They can be visited not only in person, but virtually, too.

Date: Until 27th November, 2020

Venue: DOTE Gallery (98. Nagyerdei Blvd.)

Program: A new exhibition presenting the artworks of a local painter Bálint Katona who turns 70 this year.

Virual exhibition: https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/648390735833408

Date: Until 27th November, 2020

Venue: Life Science Gallery (1. Egyetem square – behind the main building)

Program: XII. University Art Display.

Virtual exhibition: https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/660123844587649