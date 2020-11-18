Virtual Exhibitions at the University of Debrecen

Culture University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Virtual Exhibitions at the University of Debrecen

Two new exhibitions have opened at the University of Debrecen. They can be visited not only in person, but virtually, too.

 

Date: Until 27th November, 2020

Venue: DOTE Gallery (98. Nagyerdei Blvd.)

Program: A new exhibition presenting the artworks of a local painter Bálint Katona who turns 70 this year.

Virual exhibition: https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/648390735833408

 

Date: Until 27th November, 2020

Venue: Life Science Gallery (1. Egyetem square – behind the main building)

Program: XII. University Art Display.

Virtual exhibition: https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/660123844587649

