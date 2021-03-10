The University of Debrecen is among the 200 best universities

The University of Debrecen was ranked 195th in the Times Higher Education ranking of higher education institutions in emerging economies. The institution is one of ten universities out of more than 600 surveyed that have been able to move up two categories in one year.

The Times Higher Education (THE) published on Tuesday the ranking of higher education institutions in emerging economies, in which the University of Debrecen improved more than fifty places compared to last year’s position, making it among the top 200 institutions.

DE has made the most progress in the field of education, where after 19.9 last year it received 34.4 points this year, and also improved from 55.7 to 60.2 in terms of internationality.

The renowned ranking maker rated 606 universities in 48 countries, 14% more than in 2020. 86 institutions were added to the list for the first time. The rankings show the growing strength of Pakistan, China and Russia, the latter two countries dominating the top 100, both occupying 47 positions, and China being the first country to top the top five on the list at once.

In connection with the publication of the list, THE mentioned that this year ten universities had advanced to at least two categories in the rankings, four of which were included in the top 200, including the University of Debrecen (195).

It is great to see that such a recognized organization has noticed the performance of the University of Debrecen. We have been working on it for years in order for our institution to achieve the best possible results in the rankings, now it seems that the energy invested will pay off.

– said Ákos Pintér, the general deputy rector of the University of Debrecen.

THE takes into account the same considerations when ranking higher education institutions in emerging economies as in the overall world rankings, using only different weightings in order to best reflect the unique characteristics of emerging economies. The indicators used to make the ranking can be divided into five major groups: education (30%), research (30%), citations (20%), internationality (10%), industrial revenue (10%).

THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021 was led by three Chinese universities: Tsinghua University, Peking University and Zhejiang University.

