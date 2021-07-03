PM’s Office: University Foundations Registered

Hungary’s university reforms have reached a new stage with the registration of nine public trust foundations this week, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

István Stumpf, the government commissioner for reforming higher education, said in the statement that the foundations would put the country’s competitiveness “on a new footing”. The process transforming the sector will continue as the foundations’ trustees and university senates work together to turn opportunities arising from the model change into tangible results, he added. Foundations will be able to rise above administrative constraints, create their own strategies, and run performance-focused operations, the statement said. The foundations are public trust funds with a public function, providing guarantees for the state and the universities, since they must stick to designated goals and use their assets exclusively in the public service, it added. Following a Constitutional Court ruling, the new model must guarantee the sustainability of the higher education system and its institutions as well as their autonomy, the statement said.

