Varga: Plans Under Way for Hungary-Ukraine Rail Transhipment Zone

Plans are under way to develop a rail transhipment zone on the Hungary-Ukraine border, the finance minister said on Friday.

Two years ago, the government decided to stick to its guns on restoring the logistics zone to its previous strength, Mihály Varga told journalists in the border town of Záhony. An opportunity for a major logistics development involving China and Russia in the zone is also on the horizon, he added. László Palkovics, the minister of innovation and technology, unveiled government support for initial investments worth 150 billion forints (EUR 426.7m). The project covers the total transformation and upgrade of the Záhony transhipment zone, as well as launching an industrial park, László Horvath, the chairman and CEO of LAC Holding Zrt, said.

