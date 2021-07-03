Government Official Inaugurates Sports Facilities in Ghana

Tristan Azbej, the state secretary responsible for organising aid for persecuted Christians, has inaugurated a children’s sports centre built in Ghana with Hungarian funding, and visited schools funded by the Hungary Helps aid programme.

Tristan Azbej told MTI that he had visited northern Ghana, where a 12-classroom school was built with the support of Hungarian architects and civilians for children with no other access to education. Azbej inaugurated a sports centre on the outskirts of Accra on Thursday, which was built with Hungarian funding as part of a Don Bosco school for traumatised, sexually abused children who had been freed from the clutches of people smugglers. Hungarian volunteers have offered online classes to the school, and Budapest’s Ferencváros Sports Club has sent a shipment of sports equipment, Azbej said.

The Hungary Helps scheme aims to protect Christian communities from Islamist extremism, strengthen local communities and prevent migration, Azbej said.

hungarymatters.hu