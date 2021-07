The universities of Szeged, Pécs and Debrecen have concluded a four-year research project to investigate ultrafast physical processes using lasers, supported by 1.4 billion forints (EUR 3.9m) in European Union grant money.

The EU-funded basic and applied research project explored the use of various wavelengths, from THz to X-rays, in the areas of light-matter interaction, materials science and biomedical science, the University of Szeged said.

