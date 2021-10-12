The novelties of urooncology were discussed at a conference at the University of Debrecen

The experts discussed the diagnosis and treatment of urological cancer diseases and the latest surgical procedures in Debrecen on Thursday. The Hungarian Society of Urologists XXVI. Several doctors of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen will present their professional experience at the congress.

The care of urological patients at the University of Debrecen is of a high standard – emphasized Zoltán Szabó at the opening of the event on Thursday. However, the president of the Clinical Center added that further development of the profession is planned.

The Department of Urology and the Department of Urology currently operating on the Gyula Kenézy Campus still perform their duties at the European level. However, the management of the Clinical Center would like to operate a larger, more structured, bipolar clinic in the future, thus strengthening the role of the University of Debrecen in this field – explained Professor Zoltán Szabó of the Hungarian Society of Urologists XXVI. Congress.

The most important topic of this year’s conference is urooncology, examination and treatment of cancer patients, presentation of new treatment results. In particular, professionals share their experiences with bladder, kidney, and prostate tumors.

– Prostate cancer is very common in men, about 4,500 new cases are registered in Hungary every year. We discuss the latest therapeutic options for the disease. New drugs for the treatment of bladder cancer will soon be on the market, studies are still ongoing, but the results are very encouraging, with which we can improve not only the longevity but also the quality of life of patients. We will also discuss this topic in detail. In the case of kidney tumors, colleagues report on the results of the use of new drugs already introduced, said Tibor Flaskó, President of the Hungarian Society of Urologists, Director of the Urology Clinic of DE KK.

There will be 98 lectures at the three-day congress. Complications following radical prostatectomy with open and laparoscopic surgery, the effectiveness of prostate cancer surgeries, cyberknife radiotherapy, genetic abnormalities in bladder cancer, and kidney cancer will be discussed.

Experts will also discuss how the treatment of stage I testicular cancer has changed recently, and also discuss how oncologists and urologists work together to effectively treat bladder cancer.

The Hungarian Society of Urologists XXVI. its congress is attended by more than 500 people at the Kölcsey Center. Doctors and specialists from the four Hungarian medical training universities, the National Institute of Oncology and the teaching hospitals of the capital and counties came to the three-day event.

hirek.unideb.hu