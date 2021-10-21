The University of Debrecen is still among the top 200 in an international ranking

The University of Debrecen is still among the top 200 institutions in the Times Higher Education ranking of higher education institutions in emerging economies. For this year’s list, some 700 universities in 50 countries were surveyed by the renowned British ranking maker.

The Times Higher Education (THE) on Tuesday published Emerging Economies Universities Rankings 2022, a ranking of higher education institutions in emerging economies, in which the University of Debrecen – improving four places compared to last year – ranked 191, thus remaining the best rural university in Hungary. membership among the top 200 institutions. UD was able to improve on its performance in several areas over the previous year: it also scored more in terms of research, citation and industrial revenue.

For the 2022 list, the renowned British ranking maker rated 698 universities in 50 countries, 15% more than the previous year. 104 institutions were added to the list for the first time. The ranking continues to show the growing strength of India, China and Russia, with seven Chinese universities in the top10.

For the University of Debrecen, this ranking is of paramount importance, as in the region and in other parts of the world the institutions of economically developed countries with similar backgrounds, the universities with which we are in competition in the international market of higher education, are examined. It is a great pleasure to be able to keep our top 200, despite the fact that more than a hundred new institutions have been added to this year’s list.

– evaluated the performance of the institution to hirek.unideb.hu Ákos Pintér, General Rector of the University of Debrecen.

THE takes into account the same considerations when ranking higher education institutions in emerging economies as in the overall world rankings, only using different weightings in order to best reflect the unique characteristics of emerging economies. The indicators used to compile the ranking can be divided into five major groups: education (30%), research (30%), citation (20%), internationality (10%), industrial revenue (10%).

THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2022 was led by three Chinese universities: Peking University, Tsinghua University, and Zhejiang University. Among Hungarian institutions, in addition to the University of Debrecen (191), the Semmelweis University (33rd), the Eötvös Loránd University (150th), the University of Pécs (201-250), the University of Szeged (201-250), the Óbuda University (351-400), Budapest University of Technology and Economics (401-500), Corvinus University of Budapest (401-500), the Hungarian University of Agricultural and Life Sciences (401-500), Pannon University (401-500), 401-500.) And the University of Miskolc (500+) were added to the list.

