György Kossa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation Maintaining the University of Debrecen, received a letter of commendation

The government sees model-changing universities as a strategic partner, said László Palkovics, Minister of Innovation and Technology, at the Celebration of Renewable Higher Education event. At Monday’s ceremony, György Kossa, chairman of the board of the foundation maintaining the University of Debrecen, received a letter of commendation.

– The change of model in higher education institutions, which started in 2014, was not smooth at first, it was accompanied by attacks but has now been successfully implemented in 21 universities. Support for higher education institutions will reach HUF 1 trillion next year. This is unique in the history of Hungarian education, László Palkovics emphasized in Veszprém on Monday.

At the event entitled Renewable Higher Education, the Minister of Innovation and Technology said that they are still working to meet the HUF 2,700 billion development needs of universities, most of which are already available.

László Palkovics emphasized that the transformation of the hundred-year-old structure was a long process, one of the important elements of which was the creation of financial background and predictable financing. As he said, the state will continue to play a role in funding but will move from a maintainer to a partner.

“The acceptance of the new model is indicated, among other things, by the fact that 11 percent more people applied to higher education institutions this year than last year, and 180,000 students study at a model change institution,” the Minister of Innovation and Technology explained.

István Stumpf, the government commissioner responsible for coordinating the change in the model of higher education, spoke at the ceremony: through the transformation, they expect a qualitative turn and the development of a characteristic institutional profile. He also mentioned that the reform has improved the conditions of career, which is a great achievement.

At the event, György Kossa, chairman of the board of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, received a letter of commendation from László Palkovics, Minister of Innovation and Technology.

Press office / MTI