Former Deputy Dean of the University of Debrecen Has Passed Away

Sándor Antus, a Széchenyi Prize-winning chemical engineer and chemist who died at the age of 78, was a member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA), MTI reported.

The scientist died on December 1st, the Hungarian Academy of Sciences reported. Antus Sándor was born in 1944 in Szeged. He graduated from the Faculty of Chemical Engineering of the Budapest University of Technology in 1968, where he defended his doctoral dissertation in 1971. From the following year he became a research fellow at the Central Chemical Research Institute of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He defended his doctoral dissertation in chemical science in 1977 and his academic doctoral dissertation in 1992.

He was teaching at the Lajos Kossuth University in Debrecen, where he worked as the head of the Department of Organic Chemistry from 1992 to 2008. He was appointed a university professor in 1993. Between 2001 and 2004, he was the Deputy Dean of Foreign Affairs at the Faculty of Science of the University of Debrecen, and in 2014 he was emeritus. The Academic Committee of Debrecen awarded the Pro Scientia medal in 2007.

He has also held lectures several times at German, Austrian and Swiss universities. He was a member of the Scientific Committee for Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and was elected as a member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in 2004 and a full member in 2010. His work has been recognized with many honors, including the Széchenyi Prize in 2000. Sándor Antus’s field of research was organic chemistry, including the chemistry of compounds of natural origin and chiroptical spectroscopy. It has synthesized and validated a number of O- and N-heterocyclic antidiabetic, antioxidant, hepatoprotective, and anticoagulant compounds, according to the report.

