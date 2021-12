A truck and a car collided today in Derecske, one person died in the accident.

The accident happened today (3rd December) on Szováti road, Derecske. Firefighters from Berettyóújfalu arrived on the scene and checked the site. They rescued one person from the car. According to the available information, the drive of the car suffered so severe injuries that he lost his life on the scene.

The affected road section is closed during the site investigation.

