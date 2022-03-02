Bird ringing on the Országh László promenade

Dozens of birds were identified during a bird ringing on the University Square campus of the University of Debrecen on Thursday. The Environmental Protection Committee of the Student Government organized the green program for the ninth time in cooperation with the lecturers of the Faculty of Agriculture.

During bird ringing, birds are given an identifier with a unique code. The marking can be used to determine the bird’s sex, age, migration speed, distance, or even how long the bird has lived. In order for someone to perform such an activity, a special permit is required – said Máté Tóth.

There are a number of bird feeders on the UD campuses that provide food for the birds left here in the winter. The results of this year’s ringing show that the feeders are visited in large numbers by the zincs and finches living in the area. In this year’s bird ringing, we have identified 76 birds: coal and blue tit, aubergines, a couple of sliders and greens, as well as axes and terns, said the head of the department, who has already taken part in more than 45,000 bird ringings.

Bird ringing in Hungary dates back more than 110 years, so it is important that we nurture this heritage.

hirek.unideb.hu