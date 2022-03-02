Educational Development at the Faculty of Public Health

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Educational Development at the Faculty of Public Health

The curriculum has been developed, accreditation materials for new courses have been developed, and drop-out reduction programs have been launched and trained at the Faculty of Public Health. All this was done through a multi-annual EU tender to improve the quality of education.

The curriculum of physiotherapist training has been modernized and the Complex Basics of Movement has been developed.

I am confident that with the developments, the Faculty of Public Health has contributed to increasing the performance and improving the accessibility of the Hungarian higher education system; and increasing student participation in higher education. In my opinion, the implemented training promotes a more efficient structure of education, educational innovation, and the quality development of the human resources participating in education.

– Judit Zsuga, Dean of the UD Faculty of Public Health, told.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

