Debrecen University Inaugurates State-Funded E-Sports Centre

The University of Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, on Friday inaugurated an e-sports centre established with state support.

Chancellor Zoltán Bács said the 300 million forint (EUR 738,000) centre will serve mainly educational purposes and be used by students in the IT, economics and engineering departments, but will also be open to e-sports players from local sports clubs outside of instruction periods. András Hajdu, dean of the IT department, said computer graphics, artificial intelligence and data management courses will use the e-sports centre.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay