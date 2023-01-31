The natural science education of the University of Debrecen has made great progress in the world rankings

The University of Debrecen took 89th place in the thematic ranking of the Round University Ranking (natural sciences). With this result, UD, which is in the diamond league, is the only Hungarian higher education institution to be among the top 100 in the 2022 professional rankings of the international ranking maker, the university’s Press Center announced.

Compared to the previous 2021 ranking, the University of Debrecen improved by more than 50 places and finished in 89th place in the ranking comparing the performance of more than a thousand higher education institutions. The continuous progress over the years – 2018 – 564 (World), 2019 – 519 (World), 2020 – 277 (Silver), 2021 – 141 (Golden) – as another milestone, with the institution’s 89th position in the world elite Diamond League, i.e. it was placed in the diamond league in the natural science ranking.

The creators of the Round University Ranking evaluate all universities based on 20 indicators and four key areas of university activity – education (40%), research (40%), international indicators (10%), and financial sustainability (10%).

Three US institutions topped the natural science ranking: the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Princeton University, and Stanford University. In the first 20 places there are 11 American, 3 Swiss, 2 Swedish, 2 Chinese, 1 Italian, and one South Korean university, while in the first hundred, the so-called diamond league, there are 34 American, 7 Chinese, 7 German, 6 Japanese, 5 Swiss, In addition to 4 Russian, 3 Swedish and other universities, the University of Debrecen is the only Hungarian institution there. In this way, the UD surpassed many other institutions with a long history in the field of science, for example, the universities designated as models during the model change – as a realistic objective: the Károly University in Prague (112), the Jagiellonian University in Krakow (286), the University of Warsaw (196 as the best in Poland). , Lomonosov University in Moscow (127).

The institution was successful in all RUR’s specialty rankings: Medical (226), Humanities (305), Social (385), Life Sciences (405), and Technical (624). The university is also in the top 500 of the entire list, currently in 450th place.

