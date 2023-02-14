The Faculty of Health Sciences inaugurated supporting specialists

Newly graduated health and social workers, public health and nutrition specialists, nurses, dietitians, physiotherapists, ambulance officers, midwives, public health inspectors, midwives, health organizers, social workers, and addiction consultants received their diplomas at the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen in Nyíregyháza. At the ceremony, the Faculty of Health Sciences inaugurated one hundred and forty-one graduates.

A total of 77 full-time bachelor’s and master’s degree students and 64 correspondence students received their diplomas at the ceremony held on Friday, February 10, at the Faculty of Health Sciences in Nyíregyháza.

In her celebratory speech, Dean Marianna Móré emphasized that the graduates – by obtaining a degree from the Faculty of Health Sciences – must take their place responsibly in the world of work, as those in need expect help from them.

unideb.hu