The University and National Library, University of Debrecen helped sick children with a book donation

The University and National Library of the University of Debrecen (DEENK) donated a book package to the Ronald McDonald Family Center at the UD Clinical Center’s Pediatric Clinic. With the donation, DEENK promotes the development and learning of the children treated at the clinic.

The fifty-volume package mostly contains books that help students learn, but also includes children’s literature. With the donation, DEENK contributes to ensuring that the children visiting the family center have access to content that allows them to develop their skills and receive help in their studies even during treatment.

Unique in the country, the Ronald McDonald Family Center in Debrecen, operating in the building of the Pediatric Clinic, welcomed 500 families last year to support them in solving the difficulties that arise during the treatment of sick children. In addition to a common living room, children’s playground, dining room, kitchen, restroom, bathroom and laundry room, the center also offers a study room for families, where they can study independently or with the help of a teacher. The University and National Library of the University of Debrecen contribute to this with the book package handed over a few days ago.

In April 2022, the country’s first Ronald McDonald Family Center was opened at the Children’s Clinic in Debrecen, which was created from the unused 170 square meter attic of the building. In the center, the foundation’s staff are at the disposal of the families, the facility is maintained jointly by the foundation and the Clinical Center.

unideb.hu