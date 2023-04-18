A conference focusing on special treatment at the Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs

More than seventy professionals from fourteen countries shared their latest research results related to the education and upbringing of children with special needs at the conference organized by the Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs of the University of Debrecen.

The eighth year of the faculty began with a spectacular sign language performance by the children attending the UD Gyakorló Kindergarten and students majoring in special education. International Interdisciplinary Conference on Special Treatment.

The Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs started special education training in 2017 in response to the needs of the labor market.

The University of Debrecen is committed to finding solutions to the current challenges of society with its tools. In our institution, the topic of special treatment is emphasized not only in the training and academic work but also in our third mission activity

– stressed Elek Bartha, vice chancellor of education at the opening of the event on Friday.

The specialty pedagogy has exceeded all expectations, and hundreds of future professionals receive high-quality training and marketable diplomas every year.

The exceptionally high number of current students and applicants shows that the launch of the special education program in 2017 has now become a real success story

– stated Attila Kiss, mayor of Hajdúböszörmény, in his welcome speech.

The professional preparation of the students is also supported by the Special Treatment Conference organized for the eighth time by the faculty, to which almost 300 medical and kindergarten pedagogic specialists, as well as representatives of domestic and foreign training institutions and professional services, come from, among others, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Morocco, Brazil, China, the Philippines – islands, Vietnam and Myanmar.

We are particularly pleased that this year’s interculturality will also receive a serious emphasis at the conference, as experts from fourteen countries will share with us their latest scientific results in the field. It fills me with pride that it is now a prestige for the researchers to publish their theses in the Faculty’s Special Treatment Interdisciplinary journal

– emphasized Dean Erzsébet Gortka-Rákó.

After the plenary session, the event continued in seven sections, which were watched by hundreds of people online.

In addition to young people with special educational needs and underprivileged situations, our speakers brought the latest research results to interested professionals regarding children struggling with integration, learning, and behavioral difficulties, as well as talented children. We discussed the topic from the perspective of several disciplines, with special emphasis this time on the possibilities of integration and inclusiveness

– explained assistant professor Katalin Mező.

The Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs set up a special research group to investigate the topic, which started its work a few weeks ago. The interest in the faculty’s activities is clearly demonstrated by the fact that two experts from the UNICEF Europe and Central Asia Regional Office gave a presentation at the conference. The international organization also wants to start a new collaboration with the Hajdúböszörmény faculty to support pedagogical training.

