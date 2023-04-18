Medalist at the OTDK in Social Sciences at the Faculty of Humanities

The competition of the Social Science Section of the 36th National Scientific Student Conference, organized by the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, has come to an end. At the closing ceremony held on Friday in the Hall of the Main Building, a total of 84 competitors were awarded I., II. and III. certificates for their placement, and 31 received a special award.

276 students in 12 departments gave presentations at the scientific competition organized between April 12-14.

The National Scientific Student Conference (OTDK) would be unimaginable without universities, but the same is true in the opposite way because no matter how famous a research institute is, the universities are the number one custodians of the creation of scientific supply

– said Levente Takács in his opening speech.

The deputy dean of education at the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen emphasized: without a university education, there would be no researchers and scientists who would later develop their activities elsewhere, and no matter how well-known and recognized a scientist becomes, someone who creates scientific research within the framework of an institution or organization product, must have been a university student.

The unity of education and research is especially evident at the OTDK, and that is why it is connected with the universities at almost every stage of the scientific conference

– stressed Levente Takács.

After twenty years, the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen was able to once again organize the competitions of the Social Sciences Section of the OTDK.

The city hosting the event is almost integrated with the university, thanks to which an exemplary creative atmosphere was created in Debrecen, the radiance and spirit of which is of international importance

– Péter Szendrő, the hereditary president of the National Academic Student Council, praised the city and the university in his speech.

Tamás Weiszburg, the president of the National Scientific Student Council, recalled his personal memory connected to the institution, since in 1979, as a university student, he received his first award at the OTDK organized in Debrecen in the Hall where the closing ceremony is now held.

Czibere Ibolya, the executive president of the Social Sciences Section, the director of the Institute of Political Science and Sociology of the organizer the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, explained the results of the competition and said: 29 juries worked in 12 departments and 276 students gave presentations over the two days. A total of 29 first places, 32-second places, 23 third places, and 31 special prizes were awarded, and 14 more prizes were offered by the partner organizations and partners supporting the event.

After receiving the diplomas representing the positions, special awards were presented, including the Pro Scientia Gold Medal Society’s Special Badge of Hope Award, established in 2019, which recognizes outstanding performance at the National Scientific Student Conference and which can be awarded to young researchers who, in their own field of study, within the framework of the ODTK based on their research results presented within, they proved to be outstanding.

The silver badge adorned with a real emerald – which is a symbol of hope and a message of the development of talent – was awarded this year to the student of the Social Sciences Section who achieved the highest score, Anna Ürmössy (Eötvös Loránd University) Are the paths of the algorithm inscrutable? for his work entitled

At the end of the ceremony, Éva Orosz, president of the Social Science Professional Committee, and Ibolya Czibere, executive president of the Social Science Section, handed over the baton signifying the right to organize the 2025 OTDK Social Science Section to József R. Nagy, the deputy dean of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Miskolc.

