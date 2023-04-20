Sándor Petőfi’s poems in Chinese with the cooperation of the Faculty of Humanities

On the occasion of Chinese Language Day, a literary exhibition titled “The Power of Poetry – Lu Xun and Petőfi” opens in the Péter Méliusz Juhász Library. As part of the event, a Chinese-Hungarian poetry exchange will be organized with the cooperation of the UD Faculty of Humanities.

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m

Location: Péter Méliusz Juhász Library (Debrecen, Bem tér 19/D)

Exhibition Opening:

16:00 István Puskás welcomes the deputy mayor of Debrecen MJV

István Puskás greets the participants and guests of the event and presents the Chinese-Hungarian cultural relations in Debrecen.

16:05 Speech by Yang Chao, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy

Yang Chao hands over the book donation sent as a gift by the Chinese Embassy.

16:10 Béla Lóránt Kovács greets the director of the MJP Library

Béla Lóránt Kovács accepts the book donation and speaks about Chinese-Hungarian literature in Debrecen

about cooperation.

16:15 Zhang Chaoran, assistant director of China Culture Center Budapest, the opening the exhibition

Zhang Chaoran introduces and opens the literary exhibition “The Power of Poetry – Lu Xun and Petőfi.

5 p.m. Petőfi 200 – Chinese-Hungarian poetry exchange

Presentation of the jury:

President:

Árpád Li Zhen, Chinese translator of Sándor Petőfi’s poems

Members of the jury:

Dr. Edit Dobi, associate professor, University of Debrecen, Faculty of Arts, Institute of Hungarian Linguistics, Department of Hungarian Linguistics

Dr. Kata Bódi, associate professor, University of Debrecen, Faculty of Humanities, Hungarian Institute of Literature and Culture

Lin Muwei, Chinese entrepreneur, and honorary leader of the Debrecen Chinese Community

17:05 Árpád Li Zhen, the president of the jury, greets

17:10 Edit Dobi, the jury member’s greeting

17:15 Sándor Petőfi’s poems in Chinese and Hungarian

18:00 Announcement of results

unideb.hu