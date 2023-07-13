NeurotechEU at the University of Debrecen Student Networking Event

A short introduction to Neurotechnology at the University of Debrecen.

Are you interested in Neuroscience? Would you like to know more about Neurotechnology? Come and meet the NeurotechEU Team of the University of Debrecen and international students from partner universities of the NeurotechEU European University Alliance.

Program:

There is going to be short introduction to neurotechnology by Peter Szucs, PhD, Associate Professor UD, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Anatomy, Histology and Embryology scientific adviser of NeurotechEU at UD.

My NeurotechEU experience – student testimonials

Networking reception

Date: 17th July (Monday) 6:00 pm

Venue: 68. Nagyerdei Blvd., Debrecen 4032

In case you are interested, please register here: https://forms.gle/VKJ5d7G5mfMrHCDaA

Further information about the NeurotechEU Alliance: https://theneurotech.eu/

pixabay