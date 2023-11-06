Employees of the Clinical Center received awards

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Employees of the Clinical Center received awards

In recognition of her outstanding professional activity, Minister of the Interior Sándor Pintér presented the Pro Sanitate award to Ildiko Balatoni, the vice president of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, and to Gabriella Gömöri, the head of the Epidemiological Coordination Center.


The awards were handed out by Péter Takács, State Secretary for Health, at a ceremony held at the ministry on Monday.

Ildikó Balatoni, the coordination vice president and operational director of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, received the Pro Sanitate award on the occasion of the birthday of László Batthyány-Strattmann in recognition of his outstanding professional activity for the sake of health care. Gabriella Gömöri, head of the Epidemiological Coordination Center and chief physician of the Hospital Hygiene Department, was awarded a ministerial certificate for her outstanding professional activities in the field of health care.

(unideb.hu)

Photo: MTI

Related Posts

A method was developed to help improve the efficiency of decision support algorithms at the Faculty of Informatics

Bácsi Éva

The students of the University of Debrecen participated in the SkillRace2023 national competition

Bácsi Éva

Overseas agricultural connection is the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Hatvan utca

30 m2 flat for rent
150 000 Ft

Debrecen, Kishegyesi út

52 m2 flat for sale
51 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Simonyi út - Sunny flat close to Divinus

59 m2 flat for sale
47 400 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *