Employees of the Clinical Center received awards

In recognition of her outstanding professional activity, Minister of the Interior Sándor Pintér presented the Pro Sanitate award to Ildiko Balatoni, the vice president of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, and to Gabriella Gömöri, the head of the Epidemiological Coordination Center.



The awards were handed out by Péter Takács, State Secretary for Health, at a ceremony held at the ministry on Monday.

Ildikó Balatoni, the coordination vice president and operational director of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, received the Pro Sanitate award on the occasion of the birthday of László Batthyány-Strattmann in recognition of his outstanding professional activity for the sake of health care. Gabriella Gömöri, head of the Epidemiological Coordination Center and chief physician of the Hospital Hygiene Department, was awarded a ministerial certificate for her outstanding professional activities in the field of health care.

(unideb.hu)

Photo: MTI