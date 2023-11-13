A new device helps treat obesity in Debrecen

The new body composition analysis device that can help treat obesity more effectively arrived at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen this week. Today, obesity is considered a national disease in Hungary and causes serious complications. Thousands of obese patients are treated at the Clinical Center every year.



The InBody device measures, among other things, body fat percentage, fat mass and muscle mass per body part, body water balance and inter-organ fat level. The information and data obtained based on repeated measurements provide feedback on the effectiveness of the therapy to both the patient and the doctor.

From the point of view of therapy, it is important that the weight loss occurs from fat tissue or muscle mass, or that the amount of previously accumulated water decreases. This can be followed perfectly with this device, so it is a great help in the care of patients and in monitoring the effectiveness of the treatment. The received data and information can even influence the therapeutic decision. For example, if we see that the patient has a lot of edema, we supplement the treatment with diuretic-type therapy. On the other hand, the received data can motivate the patient to further lose weight

– explained university professor Mariann Harangi, head of the Department of Metabolic Diseases at the Internal Medicine Clinic.

At the Clinical Center, thousands of patients with obesity are treated every year by the specialists of the Department of Internal Medicine, Metabolic Diseases, and the Department of Endocrinology.

Obesity is considered a national disease in Hungary today. In addition to being a disease in itself, it can lead to many complications. It goes far beyond diabetes, significantly increasing the risk of developing degenerative joint, tumor, cardiovascular diseases, and infertility. Effective therapy, effectively supported by such a device, is extremely important. Its use can be of great help primarily in those centers, such as the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, where all the personnel and infrastructural conditions exist for obesity screening and the treatment of co-morbidities and obesity complications

– said associate professor Miklós Bodor, head of the Department of Endocrinology at the Department of Internal Medicine.

The device was made available to the Clinical Center by an innovative pharmaceutical company. The company’s goal is to popularize obesity screening and raise awareness that obesity is not just an aesthetic problem, but a disease in itself.

Experiences related to the device used in patient care can also be used in clinical research conducted at the University of Debrecen.

(unideb.hu)