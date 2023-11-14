XIII. Green Exchange at the University of Debrecen

XIII. Green Exchange at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen’s Student Self-Government of the University of Debrecen holds the XIII. Green Exchange in the hall of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management building.


Programmes:

9: 00 – 9:10 – Opening speech by Dr. László Stündl, dean of the faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management
9:10 – 9:15 – Lili Sztrehárszki, the chairman of the committee’s opening speech
10:30 – 11:00 – Presentation by Csaba Aradi
11:30 – 12:00 – Presentation by György Dudás
13:30 – Announcement of the Best Stand award
13:45 – Photo contest results announcement
14:00 – Closing speech by Lili Sztrehárszki, the chairman of the committee

