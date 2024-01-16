The possibility of cooperation between the University of Debrecen and Iraqi higher education institutions was discussed

On Friday, the delegation of the Embassy of Iraq in Hungary discussed the possibilities of academic and mobility cooperation between the University of Debrecen and Iraqi higher education institutions with Elek Bartha, vice chancellor of education. The delegation also met Iraqi students studying at the University of Debrecen.

On January 12, the delegation of the Embassy of Iraq in Hungary got acquainted with the education and research portfolio of the University of Debrecen, as well as its mobility and company relations system, during a meeting with the vice-chancellor of education Elek Bartha.

Most foreign students in the country study at the University of Debrecen, almost seven and a half thousand from more than 130 countries. We offer them a total of 81 training programs in English. 112 people came to us from Iraq, and most of them are taking part in medical training. It is also decisive for our foreign students that we have an outstanding number of Erasmus partners worldwide, and that we are members of many international university organizations and programs, such as the MIT Catalyst Program, NeurotechEU or the Carpe consortium

– listed the vice-chancellor when introducing the institution.

Shakir Khadim Ali, the regional cultural attache serving in Bucharest, leading the Iraqi delegation, called for cooperation between the universities of Debrecen and Iraq in other areas besides student mobility.

The Iraqi students who previously graduated from your university reported only positive experience upon returning to our country, with the high level of education they obtained in Debrecen, they can get by easily and find work quickly. In addition to students, we would like to further expand the opportunities for cooperation with the mobility of lecturers and visiting professors, as well as scientific and research collaborations

– said Shakir Khadim Ali.

Medicine and health sciences, as well as agricultural and economic sciences, among others, were discussed as possible areas by the parties, and at the end of the negotiation, they agreed to further discuss these.

During the visit to the university, the three-member delegation also met Iraqi students studying at the institution.

(unideb.hu)