Almost 600 recent graduates received their diplomas at the double graduation event of the Faculty of Economics

The Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen celebrated the graduation of economists, managers, engineers, teachers and sports professionals. Almost 600 recent graduates received their diplomas at the ceremonies held on Friday.



Due to the high number of graduates, the Faculty of Economics organized two graduation ceremonies on January 12. 403 professionals received their diplomas in bachelor’s degree, 122 in master’s degree, 36 in higher education vocational training, and 12 in specialized continuing education at Dísudvar of the University of Debrecen.

At the ceremony, rector Zoltán Szilvássy emphasized in his speech that thanks to the knowledge acquired at the institution, the students who have just graduated will be able to meet the current and future challenges of the global economy.

We are moving towards a new, multi-actor, multi-polar world order, in which they must maintain and develop a wide variety of economic relations. Therefore, it is extremely important that the knowledge they leave here with can serve their country and their destiny. Your alma mater has provided all the help for this so far and will be there for you in all stages of your future life

– said the rector.

According to Éva Bácsné Bács, the ability to persevere to obtain a diploma will continue to be needed by fresh professionals in the future, but she is confident that students studying at the Faculty of Economics will be able to hold their own even in the current difficult global economic situation.

Irrespective of whether you have studied in the field of economic sciences, agricultural sciences, or sports sciences, you can prepare yourself to be able to meet the challenges professionally and empathetically. I trust that their expertise will help to create your own happiness and security

– emphasized the deputy dean of the Faculty of Economics.

Faculty and student awards were also presented at the events. The Senate of the University of Debrecen awarded László György the title of an honorary university professor to the government commissioner responsible for the coordination of the Let’s Teach Hungary program and his professional contribution to economic strategic tasks, in recognition of his professional support of outstanding importance, which will determine the future of the university, its teaching and research work in the long term.

The Outstanding Alumnus of the Faculty of Economics was awarded to Lilla Szabó, head of HR at Deufol Hungary Kft., and the award for Outstanding Alumnus of the Faculty of Economics went to Zoltán Póser, chief political advisor of the Ministry of Defense. The faculty awarded the Faculty of Economics Excellent Training Place award to KITE Zrt, the honorary title was accepted by Zsuzsanna Györfi, strategy director, on behalf of the company.

