Revolutionary innovation in the treatment of skin diseases – conference at the University of Debrecen

A new group of drugs has been developed for the targeted treatment of skin diseases with an immunological and allergic background. Medicines that can be taken in tablet form act on the root cause of the disease, so their use can make the therapy more effective. The latest treatment methods were discussed by the experts at the Regional Dermatology and Allergology Forum. The two-day professional event that started on Friday was organized by the Dermatology Department of the University of Debrecen.



On the first day of the professional forum, the participants discussed the latest treatment options for immunological and allergic skin diseases – including eczema, psoriasis, chronic inflammation of the hair follicles (hidradenitis suppurativa), vitiligo and hair loss (alopecia areata). The specialists pointed out that the therapy of diseases is constantly developing, and more effective preparations are appearing, such as a new group of drugs, the targeted molecules.

– Low-molecular-weight drugs target the origin and root causes of diseases. Extensive research has revealed the steps in the development of diseases and identified the most important cells and the mediators produced by the cells, which are responsible for the development of symptoms. Then, so-called “targeted therapies” were developed against the most important cells and mediators. In contrast to biological injection therapy, which is also “targeted therapies”, these low molecular weight new drugs can be taken in tablet form and represent a completely new group of drugs

– explained Andrea Szegedi, head professor of the Dermatology Department of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen and director of the Dermatology Clinic.

Andrea Szegedi added: nowadays a multidisciplinary approach must be used in the treatment of diseases, which is why dermatologists work in close cooperation with internists, gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, pediatricians and pulmonologists, among others. At the professional forum, they jointly discussed the novelties used in the therapy of the diseases.

On Saturday, the second day of the event, the participants mainly discussed the new classification systems for skin diseases.

In recent years, it has been revealed that many diseases are not part of a single disease, but part of a larger group of diseases. A new division of diseases, a more logical and comprehensible grouping is now taking place. It is very important to get to know the subclasses and subgroups within a major disease, as this way we can diagnose the symptoms more easily, more accurately and treat them more effectively

– stressed Andrea Szegedi, head of the department.

The Regional Dermatology and Allergology Forum was organized as a new form of the 19th Allergology Meeting of the Department of Dermatology of the University of Debrecen, the Immunology Working Committee of the DAB and the Hungarian Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology. About two hundred professionals took part in the two-day professional program at the DAB Headquarters.

(unideb.hu)