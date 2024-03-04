Students of the University of Debrecen can continue their studies anywhere in the world

Applications for the partial courses of the Pannónia Scholarship Program for the academic year 2024/2025 have been announced at the University of Debrecen.

With the help of the new mobility program, students can continue their studies anywhere in the world. Students can submit their applications from Tuesday, March 5. The application deadline is midnight on March 24.

The Pannónia Scholarship program, which is starting now, offers a wide range of mobility opportunities, among which every student and teacher can find the one that suits them best. In the framework of the application opportunities that have just been published, students of the University of Debrecen can spend one or two semesters at a foreign university.

Thanks to the support of the Pannónia Scholarship Program, the whole world is open to UD students. There are no regional restrictions, in addition to the Erasmus program countries, our students can also travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia and the United Kingdom

– Orsolya Jánosy, head of the International Office of the University of Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu, who added that they strive to further expand the range of target countries.

Students in the program do not have to worry about losing academic credits. The Pannónia Scholarship Program guarantees students the recognition of the credits earned abroad: the activity carried out during the student’s study mobility must be accepted by the sending institution and must fully comply with the curriculum structure, thus avoiding possible slippage, which is one of the biggest deterrents to the among students.

The call for applications for student part-time courses can be found here.

(unideb.hu)

Photo: canva.com