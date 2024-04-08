Fulbright day in Debrecen

On April 9 (Tuesday) from 11 am, representatives of the Fulbright Commission, along with some alumni of what is among the most prestigious American scholarship programs will share information at the International Office of the University of Debrecen (Nagyerdei körút 68) about the scholarships and the application process. Please note that the information session will be in Hungarian.

In the afternoon of the same day, from 4 pm, some Hungarian Fulbrighters who recently returned from the USA will talk about their professional and personal experiences. This “mini-conference” will be followed by a small reception and networking event.

Details of the event are available on Facebook.

Please note that due to the mini-conference, our usual weekly English Conversation Club will not be held on Tuesday; however, you are welcome to come and listen to the presentations and engage in conversations with the presenters afterward.