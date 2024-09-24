New Doctors Took Their Oaths at the University of Debrecen

One hundred seventy doctors, both Hungarian and international nationals, graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen. The newly graduated medical doctors received their diplomas during a ceremony on Saturday.

“When you take your medical diplomas into your hands, let the first moment be one of gratitude. Be thankful to your parents, friends, and everyone who helped you along this difficult journey,” began Papp Zoltán, the Scientific Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen, in his speech.

In his festive address, the professor emphasized that the graduates could be proud of their diplomas, as they earned them at one of the country’s leading educational institutions.

“Let your future work be guided by the high standards you experienced within these walls. I sincerely hope that over the past years, you have encountered teachers who can serve as role models in your professional career,” added Vice Dean Papp Zoltán.

Following the address, the newly graduated students took their oaths.

“We, the Vice Rector and Senate of the University of Debrecen, by the power vested in us by our office, hereby confer upon you the degree of medical doctor as a reward for your studies, and grant you all the rights and privileges associated with the title of doctor by law,” said Csernoch László, the Vice Rector for Science.

At the Saturday ceremony, 91 Hungarian and 79 international students from the Faculty of Medicine received their general medical degrees.

During the event, the most outstanding newly appointed doctors and the faculty’s instructors were also recognized.

Baráth Benjámin Regő received the Rector’s Certificate of Merit for his diligent and successful work on behalf of the University of Debrecen, while Pauliczky Balázs was awarded the Alma Mater Medal in recognition of his outstanding community service.

Thirteen recent graduates of the Faculty of Medicine received the DETEP certificate for their work in the university’s Talent Management Program (Baráth Benjámin Regő, Bálint Orsolya, Fekete-Szabó Eszter, Gerencsér Attila Tibor, Kovács Máté Balázs, Nagy Lilla, Ruzsa-Kis-Schubert Kinga, Cecilia Kunjumon Daniel, Gandhi Natasha Jatin, Nour Kurdi, Minh Ngoc Nguyen, Munachimso Ogochukwu Njoku, Cathrine Gassan Salem Alnamait).

Gerencsér Attila Tibor received the University of Debrecen’s Excellent Student Award. Based on recommendations from the student communities and the Study Committee, the Faculty Council awarded the title of “Outstanding Instructor of the Faculty of Medicine” to Gáspár Krisztián, Associate Professor of the Department of Dermatology, and Ajzner Éva, Director General of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Teaching Hospital, for their effective work in teaching and organizing education.

Students from both the Hungarian and English-language programs at the Faculty of Medicine selected the instructors they considered the most outstanding. These instructors were awarded the title of “Instructor of the Year at the Faculty of Medicine” (Árpád Szöőr, Adjunct Professor, Institute of Biophysics and Cell Biology; Attila Oláh, Associate Professor, Institute of Physiology; Roland Ádám Takács, Assistant Professor, Institute of Anatomy, Histology, and Embryology; Norbert Németh, Professor, Department of Surgical Techniques; Róbert Pórszász, Professor, Institute of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy; Béla Juhász, Professor, Institute of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy; Irén Horkay, Professor Emeritus, Department of Dermatology; Péter Fülöp, Associate Professor, Institute of Internal Medicine).

The Pro Facultate Iuventutis award was presented to Baráth Benjámin Regő. He was also awarded the Weszprémi Award for his excellent academic performance, outstanding scientific work in the Student Research Circle, and notable achievements at local and national student research congresses.

Baráth Benjámin Regő, Gerencsér Attila, and Pál Réka Mária received certificates of recognition for their excellent performance in fulfilling their obligations in the Sántha Kálmán College’s educational program. Beqain Anas Ehsan Salameh received the Certificate of Recognition from the president and vice president of the University of Debrecen’s Student Union (DEHÖK).

(unideb.hu)

503 Service Unavailable

Service Unavailable

The server is temporarily unable to service your request due to maintenance downtime or capacity problems. Please try again later.

Additionally, a 503 Service Unavailable error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.